Robert Boone Jr.

Robert M. Boone Jr., 76, of Smithsburg, Maryland, was called by God to be an angel on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home. He was the son of the late Robert Boone Sr. and Ruth Oden. Robert is survived by his wife, Bonnie. They would celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next month. He is also survived by a daughter, Dawn (Izzy) Escalante; a son, Rob (Melody) Boone; three grandsons, Robert Escalante, and Kylar and Dakota Boone; a sister, Bonnie Clabaugh; an uncle, Glen Rice; four brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by his good friends, Bob and Ruth May. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Boone; and a granddaughter, Savina Escalante. Robert loved working on his tractors, especially his hot rod tractor. He loved making things out of wood, traveling and collecting eagles, but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. He served with pride during the Vietnam Conflict in the United States Navy on the USS Hopewell. Robert was formerly from Frederick and Brunswick, Maryland. He was a retired truck driver for many years with Clouse Milk Transport. Family and friends are welcome for a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, Maryland. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Smithsburg Cemetery on West Water Street in Smithsburg, Maryland. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
