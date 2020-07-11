Robert Borum

Robert Lee Borum was born on Feb. 25, 1937, to the late Loubertha Reid Borum and late Isaiah Borum. He passed away on July 6, 2020, at his home.
He was educated in Tuskegee, Alabama. Robert was a member of Hope Hill United Methodist Church, where he served on the Trustee Board, Usher Board and the Hospitality Committee. He was an avid Washington Redskin fan. He moved to Gaithersburg, Maryland, where he started his career with the Montgomery County Public Schools for 55.6 years as a boiler mechanic. He also worked over the years for Boone Detective Investigating Service. He was a member of the Just Us Club and Hope Hill Day Committee.
He is survived by his wife, Pearl V. Borum; daughter, Barbara Spriggs (Charles); son, David Larry; grandson, Charles Lance Spriggs; siblings, Mary Cummings, Alice Lipe (Bobbie), Diane Martin (Lennard), Delores Mosby (Purnell), Willie Mahone (Linda, significant other), Herbert Mahone (Christine), Louretha Gibson (Alvin), Daniel Mahone (Ruth, significant other), and Susan Randolph; as well as a host of nieces and nephews; dearest friends, Wayne Lee, Floyd Brown, Ruth Moyer, Gary and Kim Brown, and Gordan Hottinger; host of other friends; and his best friend, every step of the way, his dog “Jo Jo.”
Funeral services will be held at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, 110 W. South St., Frederick, MD, on Monday, July 13, viewing at 9 a.m., family receiving friends at 10 a.m., and funeral at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, gatherings are restricted the funeral is private, but can be viewed at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.