Robert Brant

Robert Edward “Bob” Brant, 86, of Frederick, passed from this life on Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Beverly Anne Wilson Brant who died in July 2017.

Born on May 20, 1936, in Cumberland, Maryland, he was the son of the late Clarence Edward and Katherine Mary Jane House Brant. He was a 1954 graduate of Fort Hill High School in Cumberland where he was a member of the National Honor Society; active in sports, he played football and basketball, and competed in track. In his senior year he won the Knights of Columbus Sportsman Award for the outstanding basketball player in Cumberland. Bob attended Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia, and graduated form the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in pharmacy where he was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity. He served six years in the U.S. Army and Maryland National Guard, receiving an honorable discharge in 1964.