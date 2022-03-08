Robert Brennan Sr.

Robert Henry Brennan Sr., 81, of Thurmont, Maryland, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born Jan. 25, 1941, in Niagara Falls, New York, he was the son of the late Milford Brennan and Elsie Nesbit.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Marie, whom he happily married Dec. 23, 1975.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his sister, Sharon Kelley and husband Richard; seven children, Kathy Ritchie and husband Shawn, Robert Brennan Jr. and wife Nikki, Mark Brennan, Carol Louise, Karen Sue, Gerald Wayne and Elizabeth Marie; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his three brothers-in-law, Richard White and wife Donna, Jerry White and wife Dianne, and Robert White and wife Lorraine; and sister-in-law, Mary Mackley and husband, Buzz.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Brennan; brothers-in-law, Charles and William; sisters-in-law, Sue and Jeanette; and his granddaughter, Rebecca Layne.
Robert served in the Army from 1960 until 1966. He then worked for the National Institutes of Health until he retired in 2011. He graduated from American University with a Bachelor of Science degree in management and technology, and he later went on to complete his master’s degree. He was an active lifelong member of American Legion Post 168 in Thurmont, Maryland, and a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 282 in Woodsboro, Maryland. He was also a lifelong member of AMVETS Post 7 in Thurmont, Maryland. Robert was a Thurmont Little League coach for many years. Robert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid Washington Redskins football fan, and he loved to do woodworking after retirement.
Family will receive friends at the Trinity United Church of Christ, 101 E. Main St., Thurmont, Maryland, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, between 3-6 p.m., with services immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Edwin C. Creeger Jr. American Legion Post 168 in Thurmont, Maryland, for scholarship funds. The family would also like to thank Frederick health care and Frederick Health Hospital for their care and support.
Robert’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont. Online condolences may be offered at blacksfuneralhomes.com.