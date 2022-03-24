Robert Brown, Jr.

Robert Thompson Brown Jr. 84, of Sunshine, Maryland, passed away March 20, 2022, at Casey House Hospice Care. He was born June 1, 1937, in Olney, Maryland. Robert (Bobby) is preceded in death by his father, Robert Thompson Brown Sr.; his mother, Mary Brown; and his sister, Betty Van Vliet. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosalie Mullinix Brown; one son, Christopher Brown (Brenda); two daughters, Lillian Brown-Tessitore (Danny) and Holly Hyatt (Jerry); four grandchildren, Tyler Brown (Kaytlin), Jessie Bailey (Luke), Kylie Ryan and Annie Ryan; and two great-grandchildren, Colt Brown and Mason Brown. He is also survived by two sisters, Roberta Currin (Mac) and Malinda Wymer (Jerry). After graduating from Sherwood High School in 1955, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 40 years. He spent much of his time working on the family farm until its sale 30 years ago. He then worked in his garden, which then became his place. When not there, he could be found in his shop refinishing furniture, or building birdhouses and coin banks. You could also find him restoring vintage cars and trucks, which he enjoyed showing and driving with his V8 car club. Another hobby was his love of photographing sunrises through his bedroom window; he called his collection “Looking East.” He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was the friend anyone could go to for advice on just about anything. He always took the time to listen, teach or write it down. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Saint Paul UMC, 21720 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Casey House Hospice, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855. Online condolences may be expressed at barberfhlaytonsville.com.
