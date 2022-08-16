Robert Brown

Robert Joseph Brown passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. Bob was born in Washington, D.C., on July 22, 1934. In his youth, he was an All-Star CYO athlete in football, baseball and basketball. In his early 20s, he was a proud member of the Washington, D.C., Southwest Merchants football team.
In 1974, Bob came into a relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ, and this was a defining moment in his life. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic minister. He was active in the parish council, and the Knights of Columbus. Bob was also a former vice president of the Frederick chapter of the Full Gospel Businessman’s Fellowship International. Bob was also active in a prison ministry visiting maximum security prisons to spread the word of God.
Bob worked in the printing industry his entire professional life, beginning his career at the Washington Post. He worked at Holiday Tyler in Rockville, Maryland, for decades before finishing out his career as a technical sales representative for International Paper. He was a proud member of the Graphic Communication International Union, Local 285, for more than 60 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Jane Brown, of Walkersville, Maryland; son, Robert Francis Brown and fiancee Annette, also of Walkersville, Maryland; daughter, Tracey Ann Brown and husband Brendon Kerton, of Carbondale, Colorado; daughter, Kim Truckenmiller and husband Al Bauman, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; daughter, Pamela Guess, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and grandchildren, Olivia, Benjamin, Rosie, Gabriel, Matthew, Christian and Michael.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Walkersville Community Church, 207 Braeburn Drive, Walkersville, Maryland. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.