Robert G. (Bob) Brown, New Market, Maryland, passed away peacefully Sept. 13, surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy (Sagan); his sister, Mary Brown, of Knoxville, Tennessee; three sisters-in-law and their husbands; two nieces; two nephews; and a grandniece, all of whom are richer for having him in their lives. Bob held his own in a family of raucous, opinionated women, where his patience and good humor were admired and loved.
Enthralled with cars, trucks and tractors as a toddler, Bob was a “motor head.” He loved long motorcycle rides on winding roads alone and with friends; followed Formula 1 racing and attended races with a devoted group of race buddies; photographed countless rusting farm vehicles beside picturesque old barns; and amassed an impressive (but not always appreciated by his loving wife) collection of model cars, books and towering stacks of car and motorcycle magazines. More than an avocation, cars provided Bob’s livelihood for five decades, most recently at Rockville Porsche/Audi.
Bob seemed to bring out the best in people and cherished his many close friends. More than one considered Bob the kindest man they had ever met.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to:
Robert Packard Center for ALS Research, Attn: Gift Processing, Johns Hopkins Medicine, 750 East Pratt St., 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202
A memorial service is planned for October.