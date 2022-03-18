Robert C. “Bobby” Mills, 75, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, passed away March 6, 2022. He was born July 18, 1946, in Takoma Park, Maryland, to the late Alton and Marion Mills. He served in the U.S. Army as a power plant operator/mechanic. After being honorably discharged, he drove a multitude of different trucks for more than 50 years. He never fully retired from driving as that is what he loved doing. When not in a truck, you could find him in his favorite pair of overalls hanging out in his garage with his buddy Gene.
He is survived by four daughters, Denise Jamison (Kyle), of Camden, Ohio, Michelle Mills-Brown (Charles), of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Donna Payne, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, and Karen Davis, of Jefferson, Marylanad; seven grandchildren, Cassandra (Ron), Chayne, Caleb, Krystal, Jaden, Noah and Trista (Andy); and two great-grandsons, Jamison and Gunner. He is also survived by his sister, Margie (David); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Purple Iris, 1956 Winchester Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25405, from 3-9 p.m. March 25, 2022.