Robert Camplair

Robert Martin “Rab” Camplair, 69, of Frederick, passed away suddenly June 7, 2022.
Born Oct. 8, 1952, in Washington, D.C., Rab was the son of the late Peter and Carol Camplair. He volunteered with the Cabin John Volunteer Fire Department at age 16 before he began his career as a professional firefighter with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. He retired from MCFRS after 31 years and drove a special needs school bus for Frederick County Public Schools for another seven years. He also volunteered for the 4-H at the Montgomery County Fair for many years. Rab loved collecting things, and he loved animals. He put out hummingbird feeders and petted horses, dogs, cats and goats whenever they were around. He also was an avid gardener and had an impressive garden at his townhouse.
Rab is survived by his daughter, Dr. Macey Camplair and fiance Luke Morrow; stepson, James McGlaughlin and wife Brittany; sisters, Susan Ferarra and husband David Lawrence, Karen Camplair, Annette Camplair and Lisa Camplair; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rab’s memory may be made to the IAFF Local 1664 Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters Association Scholarship Program. Checks can be made out to MCCFFA and can be mailed to 932 Hungerford Drive, Suite 33A, Rockville MD 20850.