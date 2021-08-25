Robert Carlo

Mr. Robert David Carlo, 84, of Frederick and originally of Brooklyn, New York, passed away Aug. 22, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of Joni Carlo, his wife of 36 years.
Born Nov. 4, 1936, Robert was the son of the late Anthony Sr. and Kate Carlo. Robert served in the U.S. Navy in the 1950s. He rode his 9/11 tribute motorcycle well into his 70s and was involved in escorting commemorative pieces of steel from the World Trade Center to various armed services installations in memory of his son, Michael Carlo, a firefighter who died in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
In addition to his loving wife, Joni, Mr. Carlo is survived by two children, Robert E. Carlo and Maria Nicole Carlo; a brother, Anthony Carlo Jr. and wife Janice; a sister, Lillian Delaney; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second St. in Frederick. Inurnment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute (www.frederickhealth.org).