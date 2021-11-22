Robert Clabaugh

Robert Lewis Clabaugh, 82, of Foxville, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, November 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his three girls.
Born on November 22, 1938, in Thurmont, he was the son of the late Clifford Ellsworth Clabaugh and Evelyn Lewis. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Louise, on October 31, 2009.
He is survived by his girls, Tracie Clabaugh of Foxville, Carrie Clabaugh McClain and husband, Adam of Thomas, Oklahoma and Laura Fields and husband, Mark of Foxville; he will be missed by his three granddaughters, Nora, Madeline, and Catherine; and other extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street in Thurmont.
Private burial will be held at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church Cemetery in Foxville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.