Robert Cline, Sr.

Robert Lee Cline Sr., 85, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at home. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann Elizabeth Duvall Cline.
Born July 26, 1935, in Highland, Maryland, he grew up in Creagerstown and Mountaindale. He was the son of the late Ralph Joesephus Cline and Ida Mae Brust Cline. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John “Butch” Cline (Pat).
He is survived by his children, Robert Lee Cline Jr. (Barbara) and Dornise Deanne Hemby (Ron); grandchildren, Robert Lee Cline III, Lauren Nicole Cline, Rebecca Elizabeth Hemby, Trevor Dane Hemby and Jeffrey Murphy (Lynn); his sisters, Anna Moore, Barbara Hammond and Ruth Pyles; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bob owned and operated Cline & Duvall Well Drilling Inc. since 1965. Many of his family members have worked in the business for the past 56 years. He was a member of Frederick High School’s Class of 1953. Bob was known as a talented and excellent baseball player and played on various teams from Creagerstown, Yellow Springs and Ijamsville. He also loved golfing, hunting and fishing, as well as many hobbies enjoyed over the years. Bob proudly served in the Army Reserves with the 558th Signal Battalion for eight years, including active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961-1962. He was a Life Member of the Frederick Elks Lodge 684.
Bob’s passion for hard work and integrity are an inspiration to his family and friends. He took pride in being the best he could be in everything he did, setting standards of excellence for himself and his family. He had a great love for his cats, Buddy and Sassy.
His family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Visiting Angels and Frederick Hospice for all the wonderful care given to Mr. Cline.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The Elks will conduct a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. Private burial will be at Glade Cemetery. A celebration of Bob’s life journey will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be sent to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.