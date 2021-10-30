Robert Emmett Coats, Sr., 86, of Walkersville, passed away on October 26, 2021.
Born February 13, 1935, he was the loving husband of the late Paula Virginia Coats, devoted father of Donna Littleton, the late Robert Coats, Jr., Richard Coats, Sr., and Pamela Coats.
In addition to his three surviving children, he is also survived by his son I nlaw, Jeffery Sr., his eldest son’s partner, Amy, his grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr. (Lacey), Stephanie (Gary), April (Will), Holly (Richy), and Richard Jr.; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Lowell and Charles; three sister in laws, Peggy, Jean and Sandra; his best friend, Scott Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife and son he was also preceded in death by his mother, Iva Coats, and four brothers, Jacob, Harold, Clarence and Maxwell.
He was Past Master of the Harmony Lodge #17 F.A.A.M. in Washington, D.C., Past Governor of the Rockville Moose Lodge #1540, and a member in the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Although he spent the majority of his life in the sign business, he opened his own upholstery business and was successful in his new endeavor, which he was very proud of. Once he retired, he loved to sit with his family at the dining room table singing and telling stories from his past. His love of music was something he instilled in all of his children.
He was a wonderful man and will be remembered for the love and unwavering support he gave his family his entire life.
A memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday November 6, 2021 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy (US 15 N) followed by inurnment in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.