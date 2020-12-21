Robert Crowley

Robert David Crowley, 76, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, MD. He was the loving husband of his wife, Jo-Ann, of 40 years.
He is also survived by his brother, Douglas and sister-in-law, Cathy Carson. He is predeceased by many good friends and is survived by two lifelong family friends. They are the Wulffs of Maryland and the Fishers of New Jersey.
Born on Jan. 3, 1944, in New Jersey, he was the son of Marshall Crowley and Evelyn (Gray) Crowley. His father had been president of the bar association in Essex County, NJ.
Bob graduated Vanderbilt University in 1966 with a degree in the arts and sciences and was accepted into law school.
He also served in the National Guard and was honorably discharged. Before life became so busy he enjoyed traveling to other countries.
Bob spent the majority of his career working as an insurance adjuster at Vincent Insurance Company in New Jersey. In 1980, he and his wife made the move to Maryland working for the same company.
Besides sports, his passion in life were his Golden Retrievers. Bob belonged to the Potomac Valley Golden Retriever Club for over 30 years. He served as president of the club from 1995 to 1998 and could always be counted on to help in all different venues. In 2005 he served as General Chairman of the Golden Retriever National Specialty in Gettysburg hosted by PVGRC in spite of having a near fatal heart attack recently. He was devoted to his dogs. He had two Goldens of which he was very proud in particular. They were both breed champions and shown at the Westminster Kennel Club at the Garden. One achieved an AWARD OF MERIT and was also in the Dog Show Hall of Fame and was an outstanding sire. To this day the family owns one of his direct descendants and added a big friend to the family, a Newfoundland, that turned the household on its ear. They all have earned many obedience titles at the hands of Bob.
A memorial service will be held in the future.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial donations may be made to: www.grca.org with a link to the Golden Retriever Foundation (www.goldenretrieverfoundation.org). The GRF website has a link to Donations and you can donate online and in his memory.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Mount Airy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.