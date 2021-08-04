Robert DeCarlo, Jr.

Mr. Robert Frank DeCarlo Jr., 74, of Frederick, passed on Aug. 1, 2021, in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. He was the loving husband of Carol Ann DeCarlo, his wife of nearly 55 years.
Born Sept. 27, 1946, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, Robert was the son of the late Robert F. Sr. and Ann DeCarlo. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after high school and served as a Machinist Mate, earning the rank of petty officer first class. He served aboard the USS Enterprise in the South Pacific Theater of Operations, which included Korea and Vietnam.
After his military service, Mr. DeCarlo began his career as a mechanical engineer with Consolidated Edison and eventually Bechtel, where he retired after nearly 38 years. He enjoyed watching football, played either by his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers or his alma mater, the University of Maryland Terrapins. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed golf, and frequently volunteered at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Libertytown.
In addition to his loving wife, Carol Ann, Mr. DeCarlo is survived by two children, Kimberly Ann Schultz and husband Charles Matthew, and Robert Peter DeCarlo and wife Jennifer Nicole; sisters, JoAnn Packan and husband Charles, Linda Hurley and husband Mel, and Annette Jacobson and husband Gerry; grandchildren, Brittney Ann Hubbell and husband Bradley, Audrey Elizabeth DeCarlo and Madeline Grace DeCarlo; great-grandchildren, Preston Alexander Hubbell, Carter James Hubbell and Karis Ann Hubbell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother, Santo John DeCarlo.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway. in Frederick. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at St. James the Greater Roman Catholic Church, 49 Crosswinds Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414. Inurnment will be private on a later date. Floral tributes are welcome, or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.