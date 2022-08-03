Robert Delauter

Robert Lee Delauter, 83, of Wolfsville, Maryland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary (Pryor) Delauter, whom he married on Aug. 19, 1961.
Born, June 10, 1939, in Wolfsville, Maryland, Robert was the son of the late Lee Delauter and Pauline (Smith) Delauter.
He attended Middletown High School and graduated in the Class of 1957. He worked his lifetime at the family business, LDS in Wolfsville, as a mechanic. He was a lifetime member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren. He served as a deacon and in many other positions, and took great pride in the Growing Project Field of Hope. He was also a lifetime member of the Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed walking, golfing and working in the garage. His most favorite time was enjoying loud and chaotic time with his family.
Robert is survived by his son, David (Tina); daughters, Lisa Westwood (Tom) and Wanda Wolfe (Todd); grandchildren, Shawn Raup (Jon), Brooke Smith (Paul), Cody Westwood, Hanna Westwood, Brady Wolfe and Evan Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Emerson, Beau, Jonny, Hank, Lane, Landon, Owen and Cheyenne; brothers, Charles and Dale (Sheila); and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Robert Lee and Betty Grossnickle, Charles and Martha Wiles, Donald Schroyer, and Dennis Pryor.
Robert was proceeded in death by in-laws, Linda Delauter, Abe and Esther Grossnickle, and Janet Schroyer.
A celebration of life with immediate family will be private and at the convenience of the family; Pastor Dan Johnson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to honor Robert, please consider donations to Growing Field of Hope Project, c/o Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 575, Myersville, MD 21773, or Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Department, 12464 Wolfsville Road, Myersville, MD 21773, or Grossnickle Church of the Brethren.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.