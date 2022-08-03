Robert Delauter

Robert Lee Delauter, 83, of Wolfsville, Maryland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary (Pryor) Delauter, whom he married on Aug. 19, 1961.

Born, June 10, 1939, in Wolfsville, Maryland, Robert was the son of the late Lee Delauter and Pauline (Smith) Delauter.