Robert Demory

Robert Lee “Bob” Demory, 84, of Stephens City, passed away in the Emergency Room of the Winchester Medical Center from pancreatic cancer the morning of Aug. 23, 2021 with his daughter by his side.
He was born to the late Carroll Edward Foley and Pauline Lake (McArtor) Demory, April 26, 1937, in Taylorstown, Virginia. After high school Bob went to work with his father building homes in and around Loudoun County, Virginia. After that, Bob worked a short time for Cornwells in Purcellville, Virginia, before applying his carpentry skills and starting work for Jay Wohlfarth Construction, building Williamsburg-style homes in the Quail Run subdivision in Darnestown, Maryland. He was a master woodworker and craftsman and would spend countless hours completing tasks on his “honey do list.”
He married Dixie, the love of his life, in 1958, and she predeceased him by five weeks and one day. Bob is survived by his daughter, Vickie McKimmey, of Lewistown, Maryland; and one sister, Peggy Demory Lunsford, of Lucketts, Virginia. Bob is also survived by his loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Bob loved the outdoors, and he learned to play golf later in life. He loved to use his metal detector, especially at the beach. Bob and Dixie traveled the USA on bus trips and traveled the world cruising on the high seas. He loved being with his friends and family and was a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins.
Bob was a Moose Lodge member and a member of the Stonewall District Ruritan Club.
Bob and Dixie were faithful members of the Macedonia United Methodist Church in Stephens City, Virginia. Bob was a member of both church bands, the Revival Band and the Bluegrass Band. Bob loved playing the guitar and had a custom acoustic one made. Bob also worked on the church maintenance committee, regularly applying his excellent woodworking craft. He made a number of items for the church: a choir director’s stand, three beautifully constructed boxes for Christmas representing the gifts of the Three Wise Men. His attendance and presence was a major gift to the church. Everyone knew and loved Bob and Dixie.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Mauricio Martinez and the nurses in the Emergency Room at the Winchester Medical Center during his last hours. The special care and compassion they gave was exemplary.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Lovettsville Union Cemetery, Lovettsville, Virginia.
If desired donations in Bob’s name may be made to American Cancer Society, or to Macedonia United Methodist Church, Stephens City, Virginia.
