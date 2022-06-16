Robert Dicken Jr.

Robert Francis Dicken Jr., 86, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was born Jan. 4, 1936, in Cumberland, Maryland, and was the son of Robert Francis Dicken Sr. and Frances Elizabeth (Mort) Dicken.
Robert graduated from Frederick High School in 1955. He was married to Sandra J. (Simmons) Dicken for 63 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the 559th Army Unit. He was recalled for the Berlin Crisis in 1961. Robert and Sandra moved to Florida 15 years ago. He finished his working career with Murphy’s Market in Spring Hill, Florida, where he worked until a month before his death.
In addition to his loving wife, Robert is survived by his children, Robert Nelson Dicken (Robin), Michele Rene Ritter (James), Sean Timothy Dicken (Barbara), Lisa Maria Levy (Mark) and Jason Alexander Dicken (Johnette); grandchildren, Melinda Accardi (Kristopher), Rhonda Borne, Rosa Payne (Michael), Valerie Ritter, Tiffany Garcia (Matthew), Stephen Ritter and Caitlyn Dicken; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Borne, Taylor Borne, Raylin Payne, Charles Accardi and Eliana Accardi; sister, Cathleen Wahl (Eugene) and Kenneth Dicken. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Judi Ame Dicken; and sister, Barbara Gartner and husband Charles.
Visitation will be held at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, from 9-10 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 112 E. Second Street, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.