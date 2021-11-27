Robert Eugene “Bob” Eyler Sr. , age 78, of Frederick, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born Dec. 11, 1942, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Cramer Johnson Eyler and Ruth Louise Cole Eyler. He was the husband of Betty J. Eyler, his wife of 21 years.
Bob was employed in the construction industry, previously working with his father and then his brother with Eyler’s Construction Co. He was later employed with Shade Trees and Evergreens with his brother. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. He was an avid outdoorsman. Bob was a member of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren.
In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Robert E. Eyler Jr. and wife Susan, of Westminster, Bonnie Lee Kramer and husband Dale, of Keymar, and Randy Lee Eyler and wife Angela, of Woodsboro; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, C. John Eyler, of Libertytown. He was predeceased by a brother, Vernon L. Eyler, in February 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Wayne Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Women’s Fellowship of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
