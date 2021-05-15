Robert Eby

Robert Stanton Eby Jr., 61, of New Market, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born April 15, 1960, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robert Stanton Eby Sr. and Joyce Spangler Eby. He was survived by his wife of 25 years, Christa Losiewski Eby.
He worked as a commercial carpenter for TriCon Corporation for more than 25 years. He loved listening to AC/DC, watching the Baltimore Ravens, hanging at Lake Linganore, fishing and tending to his hot pepper and tomato garden.
Surviving in addition to his wife are twin daughters, Julia and Alyssa Eby, of New Market; sisters, Deborah Brocato (Robert) and Lauren Wedekind (Kurt); brother, Gary Eby (Linda); brother-in-law, Mark Losiewski (Ann); and parents-in-law, Julia (Judy) and Gary Compton. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Hartzler Funeral Home in Libertytown (11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701).
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, which is one block north of the intersection of Route 26 and Route 75 in Libertytown. The Rev. Chuck Wible will be the celebrant. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the church and funeral home will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reach out Rescue, P.O. Box 542, Westminster, MD 21158.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.