Robert Edward Lee IV was born on December 13th 1984 passed away on October 17th 2021 with his father, sister and step mother by his side.
Bobby is the son of Robert E Lee III and the late Pamela T Lee of Mt Airy. Bobby is survived by his sister and her husband, Mary E (Lee) & Curtis Facemire, three nephews Landon, Corbin & Ryker of Delmar De, sister and her husband, Janet M(Lee) & Ray Riner, niece Lindsey of Charlestown WV, step mother Jean C Lee of Mt Airy, step brother and his wife Matthew & Naline Caffrey of AZ, step brother Stephaine Caffrey of Ohio and aunts and uncles Debbie & Danny Finch of Mt Airy, Mary & Rich Morton of Ga, Joseph Lee of Thurmont, David & Felice Lee of Fl, Ronald Soulant of Cavetown, Elizabeth Morris of Mt Airy.
Bobby had two children son Alex & daughter Shane along with MANY MANY cousins.
Preceding Bobby in death was his mother Pamela Lee, Grandmother Mary L Brown Grandfathers Robert E Lee Jr and Harold Easton Sr.
Bobby will be remembered for his Loving, Caring, Giving Heart of Gold, He was very quick witted and always had off the wall jokes. He tried to always find a funny in everything he did. Bobby enjoyed working on cars taking them apart was easy for him getting them back together well was another funny but he always got it done. He was a busy body never able to sit still for too long. Bobby had a very forgiving soul and was always trying to help someone else.
Bobby “aka” Chunk, you will be Greatly missed Greatly loved and Forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Bobby’s life will take place on November 6th 2021 at 1pm at The First Baptist Church of Green Valley 11402 Ridge Lane Monrovia Md.