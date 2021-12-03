Robert Edwin Rawlins, age 74 of Sykesville, Maryland, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Robert, also known as Bob and Bobby, was born on June 16, 1947, in Philadelphia, Philadelphia. He was the son of Edwin and Sarah Rawlins.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Rawlins; daughters, Laura Rawlins and Mariea Allnutt; son-in-law, James Allnutt II; grandsons, Tyler Allnutt and Dylan Allnutt; sisters, Mary Viso and her husband Bob, and Patsy Lee; and brother, Bill Rawlins and his wife, Karen.
Bob was employed by the Defense Mapping Agency and worked there for 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his two grandsons. His favorite hobby was gardening, and he also liked to go sailing. He was a proud member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, Frederick Chapter.
Robert will be honored in a private ceremony.