Robert Emmett Coats Jr., 64, of Walkersville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Born June 4, 1957, he was the loving son of Robert Emmett Coats Sr. and the late Paula Virginia Coats, and a devoted brother to Donna Littleton, Richard Coats and Pamela Coats. He is also survived by his beloved partner of 18 years, Amy Perley and her daughter, Cierra; his brother-in-law, Jeffery; nephews, Jeffery Jr. (Lacey) and Richard Jr.; and nieces, Stephanie (Gary), April (Will) and Holly (Richy); as well as aunts, uncles and many cousins.
His passion was fishing, and he spent most of his life on the water, whether on the Chesapeake Bay, Potomac River or Mattawoman Creek. He also loved to cook, showing his skills smoking meat, brewing up a cajun dish or his personal favorite, his secret spaghetti sauce. He also loved to spend time in Oldtown in the old house that his grandparents built. When he went on vacation, he headed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and didn’t miss the chance to visit his favorite watering hole, The Bowery.
He loved to tell the stories of the old Rockville neighborhood where he grew up, talking about the antics of he and his fellow “Pines” members. These were some of the best times of his life, and he spoke fondly of the men and women who were a part of it. He also had many great times in Woodsboro, where he forged new friendships and made people laugh with his hijinx.
His final wish was to be an anatomical donor for the purpose of medical research. Therefore, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.