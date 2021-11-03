Robert Emmett Coats Sr., 86, of Walkersville, passed away on Oct. 26, 2021.
Born Feb. 13, 1935, he was the loving husband of the late Paula Virginia Coats, devoted father of Donna Littleton, the late Robert Coats Jr., Richard Coats Sr., and Pamela Coats.
In addition to his three surviving children, he is also survived by his son-in-law, Jeffery Sr.; his eldest son’s partner, Amy; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr. (Lacey), Stephanie (Gary), April (Will), Holly (Richy) and Richard Jr.; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lowell and Charles; three sisters-in-law, Peggy, Jean and Sandra; his best friend, Scott Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife and son he was also preceded in death by his mother, Iva Coats; and four brothers, Jacob, Harold, Clarence and Maxwell.
He was past master of the Harmony Lodge No. 17 F.A.A.M. in Washington, D.C., past governor of the Rockville Moose Lodge No. 1540, and a member in the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Although he spent the majority of his life in the sign business, he opened his own upholstery business and was successful in his new endeavor, which he was very proud of. Once he retired, he loved to sit with his family at the dining room table singing and telling stories from his past. His love of music was something he instilled in all of his children.
He was a wonderful man and will be remembered for the love and unwavering support he gave his family his entire life.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday Nov. 6, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North) followed by inurnment in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.