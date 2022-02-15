Robert Eugene Zimmerman, 75, of Stone Road, Frederick, died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home after a hard-fought three-year battle with prostate cancer. He was the husband of Faye Mathews Zimmerman. Born on Sept. 24, 1946, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Mary Mayetta and the late Robert E. Zimmerman.
In his early working years, he worked as a bricklayer, working for many different construction companies. Later in life, he joined the federal government, working as a bricklayer/carpenter at NSA, and he retired from Fort Detrick in 2010. When he retired, he built a woodworking shop at home. Most of his retirement time was spent in his wood shop producing numerous pieces of furniture and any other wooden special order projects he was asked to produce. It was his love to design and build with wood.
His other retirement interests included his archery hobby, travel and deep-sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. He was a member of the Tuscarora Archers. Robert enjoyed his fellow archers’ companionship and traveling to archery competitions, where he made new friends from many other states.
Robert was happiest when he spent time with his family. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 53 years, Faye Mathews Zimmerman; devoted daughter, Heather Tiner and husband Travis; loving son, Shane Zimmerman and wife Ashley; and his grandchildren, Brayden and Aubree Tiner, Gage, Wyatt and Emmett Zimmerman, Riley Zimmerman, Chloe DelSignore and Jayla Bennett, who were so special to him. As their Pappy, he taught all of them many life lessons, and they all adored him. Robert will also be missed by Bry Masser-Tiner, Spencer Heller, Kaylei Keifer and a very special daughter-in-law, Dena DelSignore and her partner, Jason Bennett. He was predeceased by his son, Ryan E. Zimmerman.
Robert is also survived by his mother, Mary Mayetta Zimmerman; and three sisters, Barbara Smith and husband Roger Bruce, Mary Zimmerman and husband Phil, and Sharon Crawford; a sister-in-law, Betty Jean Barrick; and brother-in-law, John Mathews and wife Gail; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, until memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.