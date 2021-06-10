Robert F. "Bobby" Drury

Robert Franklin Drury “Bobby,” 75, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021. Born in Frederick to the late Jacob and Ruth (Kintz) Drury, he was the beloved husband of Joanne Drury; and a loving brother to Austin F. Drury, Harold E. Drury, Donald L. Drury and Anna M. Droneburg. He was also survived by several nieces an nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Dianne Drury; and sister, Ruth Diller.
He was a life member of Junior Fire Company No. 2, joining in 1967. He worked for Mount Olivet Cemetery for 22 years, and then R&R Masonry before retiring. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday June 11, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday June 12, 2021. Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery.