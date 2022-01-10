Mr. Robert Fisher, 72, of Thurmont passed away on January 6, 2022 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of Barbara Fisher, his wife of 49 years.
Born April 7, 1949 in Frederick, Robert was the son of the late Charles "Peck" Fisher, Sr. and Catherine Stevens Fisher. Mr. Fisher was a herdsman at Sire Power in Thurmont where he retired after 23 years. After retiring from Sire Power he worked for the Frederick County Government for another 19 years.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Fisher is survived by his son, Brian Fisher & wife Rachel; his sister, Dolores Fry; brothers Charles Fisher, Jr. & wife Ginger and Dennis Fisher & wife Kay; a grandson, Griffin Fisher; mother-in-law Dolores Stone; several aunts, an uncle, and nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11th from 6 - 8 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick where a funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, January 12th. The family will also receive friends an hour prior to the service. Due to current Covid regulations face masks are required. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org).