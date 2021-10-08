Robert Fogle

Robert Lee Fogle, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Frederick Oct. 12, 1948, to the late Urith M. (Cecil) and Roy F. Fogle.
Bob graduated from Frederick High School in 1966, then served in the United States Navy. He began a career at the former Maryland Gun Exchange, serving as a gunsmith for a number of years. He then pursued a career in the home building industry, which he continued until his retirement.
Bob’s greatest pleasure was the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his brother made annual trips to Canada to fish for largemouth and smallmouth bass. Bob spent much of his time from spring through fall at his cabin on the river at White’s Ferry. He was an active member in the White’s Ferry Sportsman’s Club, Mt. Quirauk Rod and Gun Club, Waynesboro Fish and Game Protective Association, and the Maryland Fur Trappers Association.
Bob is survived by his brother, Jerry and sister-in-law, Theresa. He is also survived by his niece, Emily Dress and her husband, Jason; his grandniece, Eleanor; and grandnephew, Benjamin. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick. The family will gather on Thursday at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., then depart in a procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice.
