Robert Francis

Mr. Robert “Bob” Francis, 91, of Bushnell, FL, formerly of Frederick, MD, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was the husband of the late JoAnn Francis, who preceded him in death in 2017.
Born Jan. 29, 1929, in New Bedford, MA, he was the son of the late Victor and Virginia (Costa) Francis. Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired as a freight supervisor for American Airlines in the late eighties. For over 2 decades, he and JoAnn traveled the country in their RV, visiting all fifty states.
Mr. Francis is survived by three of his children: Patricia L. Teal and husband Michael of Waldorf, MD, Diane K. Kirkland and husband J. Neil of Bushnell, FL, and Thomas V. Francis and husband Gregory W. Campbell of Frederick, MD; his grandchildren: Jennifer L. Mayes of Capital Heights, MD, Christopher M. Mayes and fiance Shakeiya Marshall of Odenton, MD, John N. Kirkland, Jr. and wife Mary Chelle of Gainesville, VA, Steven R. Kirkland and wife Bernadine of White Plains, MD, Heather E. Pardue and husband Jason of Herndon, VA, Ryan C. Kirkland and wife Lindsey of Bel Alton, MD, Adam B. Francis and wife Pamela of Frederick, MD, Aron B. Francis of Frederick, MD, Rachel R. Faulkner and husband Andrew of Hagerstown, MD, and Kirby A. Francis and husband Justin M. Kershner of Hagerstown, MD; his great-grandchildren: Christopher M. Mayes, Jr., Nicolas C. Kirkland, Andrew C. Kirkland, Elizabeth C. Kirkland, Kaylee E. Kirkland, Kara E. Francis, Talia K. Francis, Alexa L. Francis, Holden J.M. Faulkner, Cecilia R. Faulkner, Layla A. Faulkner, Elijah D. Faulkner and Brooks F. Kershner; his sister: Virginia F. Hinkston.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Francis is preceded in death by his son Michael Francis who passed away in 1972.
The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service the Rev. Dr. Robert Apgar-Taylor will officiate. Inurnment will be private. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions face masks social distancing are required.
