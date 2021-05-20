Robert Fritz

Robert Paige Fritz, 59, of Walkersville, passed away after a long battle with cancer and chronic kidney disease on May 17, 2021.
Born Sept. 16, 1961, he was the son of Paige and Charlotte Fritz. He was a 1979 graduate of St. John’s at Prospect Hall in Frederick, Maryland. Mr. Fritz was employed and recently retired from Leidos/Biomedical (NCI) at Fort Detrick, Maryland, after more than 40 years of service as a sheet metal mechanic. He also faithfully served his country for 29 years in the Maryland Army National Guard in the signal corps. His hobby and passion was the outdoors. He was an avid bowhunter, spending countless hours practicing and pursuing whitetail deer. He also enjoyed fishing on the Potomac River in his canoes. Mr. Fritz was also a longtime member of the Blue Ridge Sportsmen’s Association club in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. He had a fond appreciation for nature and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paige; along with his lovely wife, Michele Marie Fritz; and older sister, Carolyn, of Washington state.
He is survived by two sons, Anthony Fritz, of Hagerstown, and Nathan Fritz, of Jacksonville, Florida; his mother, Charlotte Fritz; two brothers, Wayne Fritz (Sharon), of Frederick, and Vincent Fritz, of Frederick; three sisters, Judy Baldwin (Robert), of Boonsboro, Christy Hemstrodt (Daniel), of Clear Springs, and Tanya Hargett, of Boonsboro; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held in Mr. Fritz’s memory at 1 p.m. Monday May 24, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, where inurnment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer research foundation or the kidney foundation.