Robert Galen Bishop, 95, of Gettysburg, PA, died Wednesday evening, April 1, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born December 4, 1924, in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Mervin and Beulah (Keckler) Bishop. He was the husband of the late Betty J. (Wenschhof) Bishop, who died October 15, 1999, after 47 years of marriage.
Mr. Bishop was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Taneytown, MD. He was a life member of the Greenmount Fire Company and a member of the PA Farm Bureau. He attended Moritz’s one room school house in Freedom Township and Gettysburg High School. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. He was a lifelong farmer, farming with horses and later got his beloved John Deere Tractor. He was a livestock dealer and trucker, serving a five county area that his son proudly continues today. He was the neighborhood go-to guy for minor veterinary services. He drove a school bus for the Green family of Gettysburg for over 30 years, transporting multiple generations of children. He also enjoyed telling stories and diagraming family trees.
Robert is survived by four children, Bobbi Jo Elliott and her husband James of Biglerville, PA, Benn Bishop and his wife Beverly of Gettysburg, PA, Bonni Sharrer and her husband Paul of Fairfield, PA, and Beth Bishop and her companion Frank Shull of Gettysburg, PA; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Anna Kiessling and Ruth Bechtel.
Funeral services will be private, however the family is planning a Celebration of Life once the threat of the COVID-19 virus subsides. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements, and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.