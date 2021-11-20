Robert Garrett

Robert Wayne Garrett, of Scituate, Massachusetts, died peacefully after a brief illness on a beautiful fall morning Nov. 18. Robert was born and raised in Frederick, Maryland, and spent much of his youth on his grandparents’ dairy farm. He graduated valedictorian of Frederick High School in 1965, Phi Beta Kappa and Rufus Choate Scholar from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, with a degree in advanced mathematics and economics in 1969 and Harvard Law School in 1972. He met his beloved wife, Katherine Recke, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, and settled in Scituate, where they made their home for 46 wonderful years. Robert practiced labor law for more than four decades, serving communities across Massachusetts, and he successfully tried cases at every level, including the U.S. Supreme Court. Robert was a passionate outdoorsman; fly fisherman and fly tyer; gardener; antique collector; and avid historian. However, above all else, he loved his wife, Kathy; their three children, Catherine, Robert and John; their daughters-in-law, Christine and Mary Garrett; son-in-law, Christopher Johnson; and seven grandchildren, Johnny, William, Ruby, Maggie, Christopher, Emma and Samuel Robert. A funeral service will be held at St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.