Mr. Robert E. “Bob” Gearinger, 89, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Kline Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Tempe Jean Toms Gearinger. They were married for 60 years. Born in Frederick on Nov. 3, 1931, he was a son of the late Edward Russell and Edith Grace Burrier Gearinger.
Bob was a graduate of Frederick High School Class of 1948, and he attended American Institute of Banking and School of Consumer Banking at the University of Virginia.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Bob was employed in 1948 by Fredericktowne Savings and Trust as a clerk and runner. After progressing through the ranks, Bob was elected president in 1979, serving 15 years and retiring as chairman of the board in 1995.
He was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, and past president of the Rotary Club of Frederick, Frederick Elks, American Legion, VFW, Holly Hills Country Club and the Frederick County Civil War Roundtable.
Bob was a board member and past president of the National Museum of Civil War Medicine; vice president and member of the Board of Trustees, Home for the Aged (Record Street Home); past director and past chairman, Greater Frederick Development Corp.; Board of Associates, Hood College; founding member-director and former chairman of Frederick Community College Fund; member of the Development Council, Frederick Memorial Hospital; and board member of United Way of Frederick County.
Bob had received the Governor’s Citation for Employer of the Year in 1990, and was named Businessman of the Year in 1991 by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.
He was a Civil War enthusiast, enjoyed music and was a former musician for many years. Bob was an avid golfer and also caddied for the President of the United States, George H. W. Bush at Holly Hills Country Club.
Surviving is his son, Steven R. Gearinger, of Frederick; son-in-law, Martin R. Brown, of Smithsburg; and three grandsons, Alexander L. Brown and wife Anna, Connor R. Brown and wife Heather, and Harrison D. Brown.
He is also survived by two sisters, Anna Jane Michael, of Walkersville, and Mary Alice Hammond, of Frederick; and several nieces and nephews. His great granddaughter, Oakley Ann Brown, is due in April. Bob will be remembered by many friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kellie Ann Gearinger Brown; and his brother, Charles R. Gearinger.
Funeral services and interment will be private in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that donations be made toward the following: The Kellie Gearinger Brown Program, a donation fund established in memory of Bob’s daughter. Donations can be made online or by phone: visit http://www.askican.org/donate.html and select the donate link earmarked for the “The Exon20Group”, or call (602)-861-3777; the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church St., Frederick, MD 21701; Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702; the Robert E. Gearinger National Museum of Civil War Medicine Endowment Fund, 48 East Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701; or Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.