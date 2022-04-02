Robert Geiman, Jr.

Robert (Bob) Herman Geiman Jr., 87, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He attended Blair High School, where he ran track and was a county champion. Later, he attended Strayer Business School and became a certified public accountant. A quiet, thoughtful man, he enjoyed his family, classic convertibles and Western novels and movies.
He is preceded in death by Joan Carol Goodrich Geiman, his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years; and two sisters, Nancy and Becky. Also preceding him were his granddaughter, Annie L. Geiman. Surviving are his children, Dale B. Geiman, Richard L. Geiman and wife Monnah, and Diane E. Geiman and partner Carol R. Rathburn , all of Maryland. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Longanecker and husband Al, of Arizona.
The memorial service will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to Children’s National Hospital of Washington, D.C. (childrensnational.org), the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org), the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or a charity of your choice.