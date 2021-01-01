Robert Gill, 65, of Middletown, died Saturday Dec. 26, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Rebecca J. Gill.
Born in Ogden, Utah, on June 5, 1955, he was the son of Ilene Varney Gill, Ogden, Utah, and the late Bud Gill.
Mr. Gill was an original employee with South Mountain Creamery, Middletown, starting in 2001.
Surviving, besides his wife and mother, are two children, Trent Gill, of Ogden, Utah, and Jessica Wenderoth, of Boonsboro; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Brent and Joe Gill of Ogden.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherri and a brother, Jerry.
Due to COVID- 19, all services will be private.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.