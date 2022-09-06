Robert Grimes

Robert Dale Grimes, 72, of Union Bridge, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at BridgingLife Dove House in Westminster. Born Nov. 22, 1949, in Frederick County, he was the son of the late David Ezra Grimes and Lillie Weddle Grimes. He was the husband of the late Sharon Grimes, who died in 2016.
He was a graduate of Linganore High School. He was a longtime member of Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren, and he regularly attended Locust Grove Church of the Brethren. He worked many years for Southern States, and retired from Stambaughs Inc. as a truck driver. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, watching his grandchildren play sports, gardening and piddling on the farm.
Surviving are son, David D. Grimes and wife Deb, of Falling Waters, West Virginia; grandchildren, Taylor, Garrett and Jordan Grimes; sisters, Bonnie Dodson and Maxine VanStaten; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by siblings, Eunice Stottlemyer, Wayne Grimes, Carol Moxley and infant Ralph Grimes.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the funeral home, with Pastor Greg Quintrell officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771.