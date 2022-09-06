Robert Grimes

Robert Dale Grimes, 72, of Union Bridge, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at BridgingLife Dove House in Westminster. Born Nov. 22, 1949, in Frederick County, he was the son of the late David Ezra Grimes and Lillie Weddle Grimes. He was the husband of the late Sharon Grimes, who died in 2016.

He was a graduate of Linganore High School. He was a longtime member of Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren, and he regularly attended Locust Grove Church of the Brethren. He worked many years for Southern States, and retired from Stambaughs Inc. as a truck driver. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, watching his grandchildren play sports, gardening and piddling on the farm.