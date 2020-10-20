Robert Grove

Robert Allen Grove, 84, of Middletown, died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Kline Hospice House, Mount Airy. He was the husband of Beverly Haines Grove.
Born in Emmitsburg on June 29, 1936, he was a son of the late Warren D. and Helen Longnecker Grove. He was engaged in farming in his early years, then was a truck driver for High’s Dairy and several other companies. He then owned and operated Bob’s Snacks for 20 years. He was a 1955 graduate of Thurmont High School and served in the United States Army Reserve for three years. He was a member of Acacia Lodge No. 155 AF & AM, Thurmont, and auxiliary of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co.
Surviving, besides his wife is one stepdaughter, Michelle Beams and husband Jay, and three stepgrandchildren Stephanie, Adam and Leah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by siblings Warren D. Grove Jr., Doris J. Helmrick and Olive E. Sanders.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Myersville. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com.