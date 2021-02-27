Robert Gue

Mr. Robert Lee Gue Sr., 60, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021, at the White Oak Medical Center. Born Dec. 29, 1960, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Phyllis Foland Gue and the late Charles F. Gue Sr.
Robert worked at Walter King Plumbing and Warner Plumbing as a heavy equipment operator. He attended Frederick High School and enjoyed hunting and listening to Rush Limbaugh at noon every day.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert L. Gue Jr. and wife Michele; daughter, Sierra Sweeney and husband Darrin; three grandchildren; siblings, Vickie Brashears and husband David, Charles F. Gue, Jr. and wife Brenda, Deborah Granger and husband Scott, Karen Jaeger and husband Brian, and Richard Gue and wife Martine; sister-in-law, Susan Gue; and a good friend, Diane Sensenig. In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his brother, Dennis W. Gue.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701. Funeral arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.