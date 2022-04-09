Robert Hemby, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 4, 2022. Robert, known as “Bob,” was born in Washington, D.C., and was raised, with his brother, Ron, in several Frederick-area foster homes. His life in foster care was the inspiration for the Frederick nonprofit organization, Steadfast, standing firm against youth homelessness. Bob was a mentor to many young men, having led a church youth group for many years. In 1952, he graduated from Frederick High School, where he was a member of the football team. He later played football for the Frederick Athletic Club. After high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Butler. They were married for 67 years. Together they had five children. Bob worked in the construction field. He started in the commercial construction industry and was supervisor on many large projects in Washington, D.C., and South Florida. He eventually became a contractor and built many beautiful custom homes. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, hike and camp. He was a fitness buff and was a master champion weightlifter.
Bob was a self-educated man who read National Geographic from cover to cover for 55 years. He was very interested in politics and enjoyed following political trends. However, the greatest love of his life was his family. He was a devoted husband and father. He often said that the greatest accomplishment and joy of his life was his family. From the time he was a young man he dreamed of having a family of his own to love and cherish.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Ron. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy; his five children, Cheryl Pelino, of Frederick, Cassandra Hemby, of Pennsylvania, Corinne Marsh (Kerry), of Florida, Cindy Morgan, of Frederick, and Ron Hemby (Dorie), of Frederick. He is also survived by and known as “Pop” to eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by a loved foster brother, Luray Ausherman.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Frederick Health Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.