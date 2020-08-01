Robert Henry “Bob” Thomas Jr., 62, of Clarksburg, MD, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at home. Born on December 5, 1957, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Robert Henry Thomas Sr. and Midge Lee Thomas. Bob was a graduate of South Carroll High School and Rets Technical Training Center, and retired from Xerox after 40 years of service. He enjoyed watching football, riding Harley motorcycles, mowing grass, fishing, telling a good joke and spending time with his family. He was an avid football fan.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Sandra Lea Thomas; daughter, Rhianna Lea Florian and husband Ben of Elkridge; grandsons, Mason, Justin and Ben; sister, Robin Thomas Johnson and husband Harry, of Mount Airy; nieces, Niya Yeboah and husband Emmanuel, of Mount Airy, Julie Estell and husband Travis and Natalie Duerst and husband Nick of Wisconsin; nephews, Greg White and wife Damis of Wisconsin, Nicholas and Winston Smedley; brother-in-law, Jim Dolski, and sister-in-law, Loura Turner and husband Neil of Wisconsin. He leaves behind special grand-niece and nephew Mirabel, and Billy-Joe Yeboah and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Molly Smedley; father-in-law, Albert Smedley; sister-in-law, Maria Dolski; and brother-in-laws, Warren, Paul and Dante Smedley.
He will be missed dearly by his family.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Montgomery Hospice 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100 Rockville, MD 20850 https://www.montgomeryhospice.org/donate-and-support or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=home-btn-donate-now