Robert Hill, III

Robert James Hill III (Robby) was born in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sept. 12, 1967, to Gloria Prather Hill and Robert James Hill Jr. Robby transitioned on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital, Germantown, Maryland, from COVID.
Robby had two sons, Eric Anthony Johnson and Ryson Nickens, and two daughters, Kara Van Emmerik and Ryann Nickens.
As a youth, Robby was an all-around athlete. He played football, basketball and baseball, and ran track. He played football with Seneca Youth Club, Damascus, in the Mountain Valley League and the Gaithersburg Sports Association in the Capital Beltway League. He ran track with the Firebirds Track Club. Robby medaled at the Penn Relays Games in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Robby attended Sherwood High School, where he excelled as a football player, rushing for a lot of yards and scoring many touchdowns in three years on the varsity team. After graduating from high school in 1985, he attended Harford Community College, where he played for the NJCAA nationally ranked Fighting Owls. He returned home to continue his education at Montgomery College in Rockville once Harford CC dropped its football program. He also played semi-professional football with the Maryland and Virginia Invaders.
At the time of his death, he was employed with Advantage Technology as the I-270 corridor sales representative.
In 1999, Robby was a founding board member of the South Germantown Football Association (SGFA). Robby quickly became a very popular coach and mentor to hundreds of boys, many of whom remained in contact with him until his passing. His success at the youth level propelled him to the high school coaching ranks at Northwest, Magruder and Gaithersburg. Robby returned to what is now the Germantown Sports Association two years ago with his son Ryson participating in football and wrestling, and his daughter Ryann in cheerleading.
Robby’s hobbies were watching and trash talking about football, playing spades and listening to jazz while enjoying a good cigar. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Facebook and social media allowed Robby, Coach Rob, Big Rob, Uncle Robby and Robby the Father to stay in touch and share his life with the community.
Robby leaves to mourn his passing his, children Eric Johnson, Kara van Emmerik, Ryann and Ryson Nickens; a dedicated mother, Gloria Hill; his loving father, Robert James Hill Jr. (Dyane); aunt, Dale Crawford and uncle John Hill; three brothers, Vincent (Buttons) Willis, Cheivelle G. Hill (Lynette) and Shawn Ambush; two sisters, Shawnette Ambush and Dorne Hill; bonus, brother Donnell Forman; bonus sisters, Lynn Morrison (Benny) and the Rev. Penny Jenkins; and a host of nephews, nieces, other family, friends, classmates, teammates, associates and organizations. Robby was preceded in death by his favorite cousin, Andre (Shorty) Prather. Arrangements entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home. www.snowdencares.com.