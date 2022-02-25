Robert "Ike" Eyler

Mr. Robert “Ike” Leroy Eyler, age 89, of Woodsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Born Jan. 9, 1933, in Legore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Keefer Gordon Eyler and Margie Redmond Eyler. He was the husband of Jacquelin McNally Eyler, his wife of 63 years, who predeceased him in 2017.
Mr. Eyler served in the U.S. Army with the 25th division, seeing combat during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the Woodsboro American Legion Post 282, where he was commander from 1974-75.
After serving in Korea, Ike worked at Cambridge Rubber Company for 16 years and Eastalco Aluminum Co. for 28 years. After retiring, he returned to the work force at Lonza in Walkersville for 16 years. He was a lifelong member of the Oak Hill Church of God, Legore.
He enjoyed his family most of all and is survived by his daughters, Vanessa Stull and Mike, of Rocky Ridge, Lori and Dale Stockman, of Libertytown, and Deidra and Joe Ellis, of Creagerstown; grandchildren, Jason Stull, Sarah Stull and Chris, Justin Stockman and Lauren, Danielle High and JT, Savannah Ellis and Shawn, and Travis Miles; great-grandchildren, Liam, Wyatt, Cara and Zelda; and siblings, Teresa, Jerry and Terry.
Ike was predeceased by his wife, Jackie; siblings, Paul, Eloise, Garnetta, Barbara, Ruby, Doris and Richard; and his parents.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Oak Hill Church of God, 10053 Oak Hill Road, Legore, on Monday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Ginter, church pastor, will officiate. Military interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Hill Church of God, 10053 Oak Hill Road, Keymar, MD 21757.
Leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.