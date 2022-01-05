Mr. Robert Victor Johnson of Stateline, PA, died Friday December 31, 2021, at Chambersburg Hospital.
Robert was born February 5, 1942, to the late Mr. Clyde Crawford Johnson and Mrs. Margret Francis (Snead) Johnson of Abington, VA.
Robert spent his younger years in and around Bristol, TN before his family moved to Gaithersburg, MD in the early 60’s.
Robert joined the US Army in September 1962 and served honorably as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.
Prior to settling in Stateline, PA, he was also a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Union, Local 177 out of Washington DC.
Robert was survived by his wife Rose Johnson, brother Garland Johnson, two sons, Robert (Mike) Johnson and William (Bill) Johnson, three Stepsons, Mark Shaw, Clint Shaw, and JR Henley as well as 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Victor and his step-grandson Tyler.
A private graveside ceremony is to be held at Union Cemetery in McConnellsburg, PA at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.