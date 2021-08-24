Robert Joseph “Bubba” Pasch, 71, of Hagerstown, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center.
Born Aug. 31, 1949, in New York, New York, he was the son of the late Robert Charles Pasch and Matilda Perna Pasch.
He attended Cliffside Park High School, Memorial High School and Holy Family High School. He studied Criminal justice at University of Maryland-Baltimore County; criminal justice/psychology at Delaware Technical Community College; and aviation sciences at Community College of the Air Force.
Robert worked for Frederick Aviation and L-3 Vertex Aerospace.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Robert enjoyed bowling at Terrace Lanes in Frederick, golfing and poker tournaments, and he was a member of World Tavern Poker.
He is survived by daughters, Jennifer Droneburg and husband, Jarrett, of Hagerstown, and Tracy Pasch, of Daytona, Florida; grandchildren, Cory Droneburg and wife, Kaleigh, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Brittanie Harris, of Hagerstown, McKenzie Carter, of Taneytown, and JJ Carter, of Ocala, Florida; great-grandson, Cory Lee Droneburg, Jr., of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; his sister, Betty Anne Martin, of Teaneck, New Jersey; nephew, Thomas Martin, of Bogota, New Jersey; niece, Beth Martin and fiancé, Gary Lee, of Teaneck, New Jersey; great-nephew, Thomas Lee, of Teaneck, New Jersey; and numerous cousins in New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial, or the Vietnam Era Museum and Education Center.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.