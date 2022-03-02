Robert Kelley, 77, of Lovettsville, Virginia, passed away Feb. 25, 2022. He was married to his wife, Carolyn Kelley, for 52 years. They were looking forward to celebrating their 53rd anniversary on April 2.
Born Nov. 11, 1944, in Lovettsville, Virginia, Robert was the son of Woodard Wilson Kelley and Margaret Ellen Kelley. He worked for the town of Leesburg until he retired in 2008. He was a lifetime member of the FOE Eagles in Brunswick, Maryland, where he helped with dances and bingo. He also loved the outdoors, working in his yard, and planting flowers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Lacasse and husband Mike Lacasse, of Middletown, Maryland; and a son, Christopher Kelley and wife Sherry Kelley, of Winchester, Virginia. He also has three granddaughters, Kimberly (Mike) Lacagnina, Lauren (Jeremy) Devore and Breanna Kelley; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Lacagnina, Kaylee Devore and Marie Lacagnina; and one sister, Anna Mae Steiner. Robert was preceeded in death by his son, Paul Kelley; brother, Donald Kelley; sister, Iva Jean Wright; as well as his parents.
For funeral arrangements, please visit loudounfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.