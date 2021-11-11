Robert Keyser

Mr. Robert Lee Keyser, age 94, of Frederick, died on Nov. 10, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Sarah L. Keyser, his wife of 75 years who predeceased him on March 6, 2021.
Born Jan. 26, 1927, in Frederick County, Robert was the son of the late Maulsby Keyser and Alma Fox Keyser. He is survived by one sister, Betty Getzandanner, of Lorien Assisted Living; special niece, Nancy Young, of Frederick; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by one brother, Maulsby A. Keyser; and one sister, Alma Keyser Young and her husband Warren Young.
Robert was a World War II veteran, serving his country as a paratrooper in Co. G, 2nd Battalion/10th Infantry Regiment based at Camp Campbell, Kentucky. Bob was a lifetime member of Francis Scott Key American Legion Post 11 in Frederick, Maryland.
Bob worked for Frederick Trading Company for many years as a warehouse supervisor until its closure. He retired from the Frederick County government as a county roads dispatcher. Some of Bob’s favorite things to do were shopping for antiques, going out to eat and driving his antique cars.
At Bob’s request, services will take place graveside at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at the Garden Mausoleums at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick.