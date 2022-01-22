Robert Kline

Robert Elwood Kline passed away unto the loving arms of our heavenly Father on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Doey’s House. He was born on February 19, 1934, in Myersville, Maryland. He was the son of the late Guy C. and Nellie G. (Hays) Kline. Robert was a graduate of Massanutten Military Academy in 1952. He then attended the University of Maryland and proceeded to enlist in the U.S. Airforce. He served from 1954-1961 with (2) deployments to Okinawa, Japan. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the Military, He was employed as a insurance adjuster with GAB Ins. Co. and thru the years also served with Allstate, State Farm, Global Adjusters and at various Insurance Companies and worked for a total of 56 years as an adjuster; As well as serving as a Storm Trooper on catastrophic storms throughout the country, Robert was a member of the Lutheran Church in Myersville, Maryland. He was a member of the American Legion Post 42 for many years. Robert was a diehard sports fan, particularly baseball, and he was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. He loved fishing and was a Lionel Train enthusiast and collector and had given each grandchild a train he also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to being an avid animal activist. He is survived by his beloved Wife, Sylvia E. (Wolf) Kline having just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Jan. 2, 2022; his daughter, Bambi L. (Kline) Boutelle and husband Richard Boutelle Jr.; and sisters, Guynella (Kline) Keller, of Myersville, Maryland, and Rosalie (Kline) Chadwick, of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren Nicholas Kline, Alex Kline, Jillian (Kline) Rouillard, Jaci (Kline) Grimm, Tia Kline and Jaren Kline; plus 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded by his sons, Robert E. Kline Jr. and Guy S. Kline. Robert knew no strangers, He was fun-loving, ornery and loved his slot machines and a good poker game, in addition to being a pinochle champion! A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, Maryland. Private burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery Hagerstown. Family requests in lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Doey’s House 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742 and/or Washington County Humane Society 13011 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
