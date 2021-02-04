Robert C. Koss, age 82, formerly of Staten Island, New York, passed peacefully at Tranquillity at Fredericktowne on Jan. 30, 2021. He was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, on April 17, 1938, the son of Charles J. Koss and Helen S. Koss (nee Majewski). Bob lived most of his life on Staten Island, New York, and graduated from St. Peter’s Boys High School on Staten Island.
After high school, Bob began his long career in banking, which was temporarily interrupted by his military service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he returned to his banking career at Chase Manhattan Bank in Manhattan, New York, until his retirement. He was also a league champion bowler. Due to his illness, Bob moved to Frederick in 2019 to be closer to his family.
Bob is survived by his brother, Ted Koss (Marianne), of Frederick; his niece, Jessica McFarland (Sean), of Frederick; and nephew, Geof Koss, of Washington, D.C. (and his partner Dr. Tobie Smith). He is the great-uncle of Patrick, Connor, Owen and Katherine McFarland, and Zachary and Veronica Daskal-Koss.
Bob was a lifelong practicing Catholic. A private memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Frederick, Maryland. Interment with his parents on Staten Island will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 112 E. 2nd Street, Frederick, MD 21701.