Robert L. Cage

On October 25, 2021, Bob Cage passed peacefully after a fierce battle with cancer.
Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jackie Cage, his children, Molly Perkinson and her husband Will, Tracey Yost and her husband Mike, and Brad Cage and his wife Alicia; by his grandchildren, Harper and Giddeon Cage, Winston Yost, Zoe and Celia Perkinson, and by his brother, Pete Cage and his wife Lori. He also leaves behind his “favorite kid” Buddy the dog, McGee “the dragon cat” who only liked him, and Facebook followers who looked forward to his inappropriate jokes that landed him in Facebook jail on more than one occasion.
Bob was born on May 21, 1945 in Frederick, MD to the late Bill and Mary Cage, originally of Brunswick, MD. He enjoyed an idyllic childhood playing baseball with his friends from dawn to dusk. When the street lights came on, he knew it was time to go home.
He was a 1963 graduate of Brunswick High School where he played basketball and made many life-long friends. Later, Bob attended Johns Hopkins University and received his MBA from Loyola College.
Bob honorably served our country in the Air Force from 1968 to 1971 and was stationed in Thailand. He received his glider pilot’s license while in the service and took his last glider flight in August of this year.
He worked at General Electric in Marketing for many years before starting his own business.
Through his many interests he amassed a wide circle of friends.
Bob enjoyed being a Freemason. His Masonic membership included Prudence Lodge #190 and Temple Lodge #9. In 2017, Bob was knighted as a Knights Templar in Jacques DeMolay Commandry #4 in Frederick, MD.
Bob enjoyed playing pool and competed in a championship tournament in Las Vegas. He also enjoyed auto racing and participated in Sports Car Club of America racing and flagging at many eastern and midwestern tracks.
He was tenacious and determined; achieving any goal he set his sight on, including his first-degree black belt in Shorin-Ryu in his 70’s.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, 403 S. Main St., Mt. Airy, MD 21771 on Saturday, November 6th at 11:00 AM with visitation prior to the service, beginning at 9:00 AM. Masks are required inside the church facility.
There will also be a celebration of Bob’s life at EasySpeak Spirits, 586 Milford Harrington Hwy., Milford, DE 19963, on November 14th at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s, cancer research, or the charity of your choice.
