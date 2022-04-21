Robert L. Gladhill

Robert L. (Bob) Gladhill of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Damascus, passed away peacefully at his home April 18, 2022. He was born Sept. 28, 1932, at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C., to the late F. Upton and Iris Gladhill. He was the devoted husband of 49 years to the late Deanna F. Newcomb Gladhill, who preceded him in death in 2006.
Bob was a 1950 graduate of Damascus High School. Upon graduation he joined and proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from 1952 to 1955. Upon discharge from the Marines, Bob returned home to work on the family farm, building silos, working on the farm, and working at Gladhill Brothers in Damascus, Maryland. He eventually became the owner of Gladhill Brothers until 1998, when he retired. He then continued to work at VanSant Heating and Plumbing, Eastern Lift Truck, and, lastly, Laytonsville Landscaping and Turf Farm, where he mowed and hauled sod. He enjoyed working, and he would say the only days he did not feel well was when he didn’t go to work.
Bob was extremely active in the Damascus community. He was a member of the Damascus Methodist Church, Damascus American Legion, and Loyal Order of Moose; and a 32nd degree Mason with Mount Airy Masonic Lodge 168, New Market, and the former Prudence Chapter 95 of the Order of the Eastern Star. Among other numerous affiliations, he was also a past president of Damascus Sports Association; past treasurer of the Lions Club; past adjutant at Damascus American Legion Post 171; past manager and coach for Little League Baseball teams; a past 4-H leader; and life member of the Montgomery County Agricultural Center. He was instrumental in organizing the Maryland 2-Cylinder Club. Monthly meetings were hosted at the Gladhill shop, with much learning, sharing and many memories created. He and his late wife, Deanna, travelled extensively, taking trips to Hawaii, Japan, Australia and Mexico. They also enjoyed yearly trips to Florida to visit friends and family.
Above all, Bob loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nothing came before them. He is survived by his three children, Sandra May, of Princeton, West Virginia (Bob Fritz), Julie Broyles, of Mount Airy (Guy), and Robert F. Gladhill, of Mount Airy (Michelle). He is survived by nine grandchildren, Matthew Lechlider (Patty), Kevin Lechlider (Cortney), Jeffrey Broyles, Becky Broyles, Megan Boyd (Bruce), Joey Gladhill (Paige), Taylor Gladhill (Josh Ruppert), MacKenzie Gladhill and Hunter Gladhill. Bob and his three children raised a small herd of Hereford cattle and pigs, which were 4-H projects and shown at local fairs. He never missed an opportunity to see his grandchildren in their activities, whether it be showing pigs at the local fairs, tractor pulling, playing soccer or cheerleading. He is survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Owen and Brice Lechlider, Hailey and Emma Lechlider, Connor Hyatt, Hailey Patton, and Andrew, Austyn, Aiden and Abby Gladhill. He looked forward to his Sunday “run,” which included stopping by to see what Robbie was working on; going to Dusty Hill Farm to see what Matthew and the boys were into, and getting eggs to deliver to his neighbors on Snowberry Court; and a visit with his sister and brother-in-law, Anna Lee and Aubrey Mullineaux. He loved working in his yard and could make most anything grow. His yearly flower gardens were admired by many. He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and making beautiful latch hook rugs.
Bob was a gifted mentor and helped many young people in the Damascus area by giving them their first job and knowledge to carry them throughout life. He will be missed by so many. Bob is also survived by his sibings, Anna Lee Mullineaux (Aubrey), Jimmy Gladhill (Penny) and Delaney Gladhill (Theresa); as well as many nieces and nephews who thought Uncle Bobby was the GOAT (greatest of all time). In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by a granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Gladhill; and siblings, Betty Callicutt, William Gladhill, Joan Wolford and Kay Lawson.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Frederick Health Hospice, especially his caregiver, Megan, and nurses Candace and Trisha, as well as Misty’s Senior Services caregivers Lorrie, Audrey, Diane and Misty for the love, friendship and compassion they shared with Dad and his family.
A service will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at Damascus Methodist Church, 9700 New Church St., Damascus, Maryland. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow, with military honors in Damascus Methodist Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the graveside services. A location will be announced. Business casual attire is requested. Arrangements are by Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, Damascus, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or a charity of choice.
For anyone sending flowers for the service, please have your florist deliver them directly to the Damascus United Methodist Church. Duplicate flower cards are required.
